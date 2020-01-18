AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su Confirms ‘Big Navi’ is Coming in 2020 – Video

Earlier this month at CES 2020, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su dropped some pretty significant hints that higher-tier versions of their 5XXX graphics card were on the way. Starting to be referred to as ‘Big Navi’, suggestions of the graphics cards existence seemed possible when an (still unknown) AMD GPU beat the Nvidia 2080 Ti in the OpenVR Benchmark database.

Well, following the release of an official video from AMD, Dr. Lisa Su is now officially on the record confirming that ‘Big Navi’ will indeed be arriving in 2020!

AMD ‘Big Navi’ is Coming in 2020

In the video (which you can watch in full above) Dr. Lisa Su discusses many of AMD’s plans for 2020. Of these, however, the admission that a high-end graphics card is on the way this year is undoubtedly one of the most interesting aspects.

“My main message to our fans is this is just a beginning for us in 2020. I’ve heard a little bit through Twitter and Reddit that people are wondering about, you know, Big Navi. I can say you gonna see Big Navi in 2020. There might be few people wondering about Zen 3 as well and I can tell you that Zen 3 is doing really well, we are excited about it. I look forward talking about that later in 2020.”

What Do We Think?

Of all of the biggest tech companies in attendance at CES 2020, AMD was certainly among the busiest. It is, however, nice to see Team Red acknowledge that in terms of their graphics card range, they do have something big planned for this year.

Now, if they are going to release this ‘Big Navi’ card, one would think that it’d have to be around the Summertime. AMD, quite simply, likely isn’t going to want to go toe-to-toe with the Nvidia 3XXX series expected around Q3.

Just how good will it be though? Well, we’ve got to wait to find out, but I suspect that, albeit possibly briefly with Nvidia’s aforementioned launches, they could just pull off having the most powerful gaming GPU on the market. Price, however, will undoubtedly be a factor!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!