AMD’s Dr. Lisa Su Says ‘We will have a high-end Navi’

While we finally have confirmation of the upcoming release of the AMD Radeon 5600 XT graphics card, a lot of consumers are still wondering when Team Red plans to release it’s ‘higher-end’ designs from the 5XXX range.

Well, in speaking in an interview, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su has confirmed that ‘we will have a high-end Navi’. She didn’t, however, go as far as to say when…

AMD High-End Navi Graphics Card

When asked whether AMD would launch a high-end graphics card from the current Navi range, Dr. Lisa Su replied:

“I know those on Reddit want a high end Navi! You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, although I don’t usually comment on unannounced products.”

What Do We Think?

It is hard to understate just what a positive effect the leadership of Dr. Lisa Su has had on AMD. As such, we’re willing to give her more than a little credit for this statement. We daresay that a high-end Navi graphics card probably is on the way. Team Red, however, will undoubtedly want to make sure that if they do release something under the ‘high-end’ branding, it truly is relatively competitive to Nvidia.

I’m reminded of the meme that generated from the phrase ‘Ryzen is Coming’. People mocked the way AMD was really pushing this seemingly ‘phantom’ range of processors and now, nearly 3 years on, nobodies laughing now! Particularly not Intel.

Will their high-end 5XXX graphics card be released this year? It’s hard to say, but we suspect that AMD will release it when they think it’s ready and good enough!

