AMD’s Frank Azor Teases Somethings Out Tomorrow (Big Navi?)

For many months now we’ve heard AMD tell us (repeatedly) that Big Navi, their new graphics card architecture, is coming, and presuming that they haven’t been lying to us it will arrive before the end of this year. To date, however, despite a lot of promises from various members of Team Red’s management, we’ve seen very little to indicate that a launch is imminent, let alone expected before 2021.

Following a Twitter post by AMD’s gaming architect and marketing chief Frank Azor, however, he seems (in a lyrical sense) to be dropping a pretty hefty hint that something is coming tomorrow.

"The sun'll come out

Tomorrow

So ya gotta hang on

'Til tomorrow

Come what may

Tomorrow, tomorrow!

I love ya tomorrow!

You're always

A day

Away!" — Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) September 9, 2020

AMD – “Tomorrow Tomorrow I’ll Love You Tomorrow”

Quoting the lyrics to a song from the ‘Annie’ musical (perhaps apt given that she has red hair) while it is entirely possible that this Twitter post may just be a homage to that tune, the internet is going pretty wild suggesting that this may be a teaser that ‘Big Navi’, or at least something new from AMD, is set to be revealed tomorrow.

What Do We Think?

The short, and somewhat frustrating, version is that we don’t (and won’t) know if there was any hidden meaning behind this message until, well… tomorrow. The fact that it has, however, been retweeted by a number of other senior AMD staff members, however, (with the exception of the Good Doctor so far), would certainly seem to give this some credence beyond just the random efforts to create a sing-along.

Will Big Navi be launched tomorrow? We’ve certainly heard nothing official to that, but rest assured we’re going to be paying close attention to any and all news from AMD!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!