Amid Evil Now Supports Ray Tracing… But Not Very Well

Despite the Nvidia 20XX series of graphics cards being available for over a year now, developers haven’t exactly been rushing to make their games compatible with the new features such as ray tracing or DLSS. In fact, even now, there’s still only (relatively speaking) a handful of games that offer ray tracing support.

There is, however, some good news in this regard. In a report via DSOGaming, the retro-style shooter ‘Amid Evil’ is now offering real-time ray tracing support. There is, however, just one small problem. It isn’t managing to do it very well.

Amid Evil Introduces Ray Tracing

In the benchmarks run, it was found that the game was not capable of running consistently at 60FPS in 1440p resolution while ray tracing was enabled. This was, incidentally, while using an Nvidia 2080 Ti and Intel i9 9900K. A combination which is, as you probably know, about the most powerful gaming spec you could want.

Regularly dipping below 40FPS, the short version is that while ray tracing is now available, it’s a great example of how the market still isn’t really quite ready for it.

What Do We Think?

The visual effects offered in Nvidia’s 20XX ray-tracing graphics cards are undoubtedly amazing. As noted above, however, there are so few games that have been able to get the best from it.

Hopefully, this should improve more substantially in 2020 as developer cycles start to catch-up. For the moment, however, this is yet another example of why it remains difficult to cite the RTX specific features as the sole and main reason (or benefit) to make the transition to the 20XX range of graphics cards.

What do you think? Do you own an Nvidia 20XX graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!