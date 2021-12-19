Amiga A500 Mini Gets Confirmed Release Date and Game Bundle Roster!

Back in August, it was confirmed that following the trend of retro-console revisions, there would be an upcoming release of an Amiga A500 Mini system. And, I’m not going to lie, I was hugely interested in this! – Admittedly, growing up as a child I fell more into the Atari ST camp in the playground wars. As a significantly older and wiser man, however, it’s hard to deny that, at least in terms of gaming, the Amiga A500 was the better console. If, for nothing else, having a significantly better quality sound chip. Oh, and for having a mouse that didn’t make you swear every time you had to put it in the port.

Ever since its initial reveal, however, news on the system had gone rather quiet. Following a report via Eurogamer, however, not only do we now have a confirmed release date, but we also know every single game that will come bundled with the system out of the box!

Amiga A500 Mini

So, I’m not going to keep you waiting on this one. The Amiga A500 Mini will be released on the 25th of March 2022 and will retail for a price in the region of £119.99, €129.99, or $139.99 (this may vary as it’s understood that one configuration will be offered with the controller and mouse included, but these will also be sold separately).

And in terms of the games? Well, here’s what you’ll be getting out of the box!

Alien Breed 3D

Alien Breed: Special Edition ’92

Another World

Arcade Pool

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

California Games

The Chaos Engine

Dragons Breath

F-16 Combat Pilot

Kick Off 2

The Lost Patrol

Paradroid 90

Pinball Dreams

Project-X: Special Edition ’93

Qwak

The Sentinel

Simon the Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

Stunt Car Racer

Super Cars II

Titus the Fox

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool

>

Some Great Games – But the Door is Wide Open!

Although coming with a very decent bundle of games out of the box, the news is this regard gets even better as ‘Retro Games’ has confirmed that the Amiga A500 Mini will feature a USB port allowing you to easily add and play pretty much every single compatible title you can find and slap on a memory stick. Which, by Amiga game file size terms, should allow you to access and play pretty much its entire library.

So, while not quite being able to get on my Christmas list, this is already, very firmly, in my ‘must have’ tech purchases of 2022 as both a very nice, and 100% deserved, late gift for myself!

For the latest update on the Amiga A500 Mini, you can check out their official YouTube channel via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!