Analyst Predicts 20 Million PC Gamers Will Defect To Console

PC Gamers To Go Console

It’s never exactly been a secret that in terms of accessibility, it’s a lot easier to be a console gamer. You don’t have to worry about things such as system requirements or various online platforms. You can literally just pick a game and play it! Well, as long as it’s the right one for your console.

The PC gaming market did, however, see something of a boom around 10-15 years ago with lower prices making things, on the whole, far more accessible for the average household.

In a report via JPR research, however, it has been predicted that within the next 4 years, the PC industry is going to see a pretty significant downturn. One that will see as many as 20 million (current) gamers expected to make the switch to consoles or streaming.

Making The Case For Console

On the whole, you can achieve a lot more in console gaming. Specifically, in terms of the price of a console compared to a relatively powered PC. For example, a PS4/Xbox One can currently be bought new for around £300. You certainly couldn’t expect a legitimate PC experience on the same budget.

With the next generation consoles expected to cost around £400-£500, while this is more money, they are expected to bring 4K gaming as standard. A remit that currently requires a very (or at least mildly) impressive PC specification.

Additionally, PC gaming used to have the attraction of being a less expensive option to console. This, however, is very well removed from the case. These days most PC games being sold at the same price. If not, often more due to the lack of marketplace competition.

Incidentally, if you want to know what we thought about console gaming 8 years ago you can check out some old-school eTeknix below!

Will PC Gaming Make a Comeback?

A lot of it will become dependant on consumer products becoming more wallet friendly. I don’t think it’s unfair to say that a relatively future-proof PC design (let’s say for the next 4 years) wouldn’t leave you with much change out of £1000.

As such, we can’t that we’re surprised by this analysts prediction and, additionally, wouldn’t be shocked if it turned out to be true.

Sometimes, however, things just have to go in circles and if the market does hit a decline, it may at least make manufacturers rethink their end-retail price structures.

What do you think? Is PC gaming too expensive? – Let us know in the comments!