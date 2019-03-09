Analyst Predicts Apple AR Will Arrive In 2020

Apple AR To Arrive In 2020?

At the moment, both VR and AR represent some of the most heavily invested sectors in the technology world. There are very few companies or corporations on the Nasdaq 100 that are not, in some way, looking into the technology.

In a report via CNET, however, a senior industry analyst has predicted that one of the biggest releases in 2020 will be from Apple as they launch their AR (augmented reality) glasses.

Industry Analyst

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who has often proven to be a reliable source for Apple ‘predictions’) has said that based on the current information provided from the company, it seems that they will be ready to release the device at some point in 2020. His exact wording is that the development is “optimistic and relatively near term.”

What Do We Know About Them?

As for exact details, what we know largely falls within the remit of speculation. It is, however, believed that the release may form some of the most technologically advanced (or at least impressive) AR devices by a pretty significant margin.

An example of this is Apple reportedly looking to set an 8k resolution in each of the eye-pieces. A resolution that is largely untouched even in PC or TV standards.

The flip-side of this obviously points to a rather high price tag. Then again, being an Apple product, that should hardly be surprising. If they are, however, a cut-above everything else available, they could prove to be highly popular with consumers and professionals.

