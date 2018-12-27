Analyst Predicts PS5 Will Support 4K at 240FPS

PlayStation 5

By this time next year, we fully expect that both the PS5 and the Xbox (Two?) will formally be announced. While some are speculating that they might even be released by this point, all evidence suggests a 2019 accountment with a 2020 release date. So far we have already seen a lot of speculation surrounding the new Xbox. Specifically, that there may be as many as 4 variants with one ‘super-powered’ console planned. In a report via UberGizmo though, one industry analyst has made a rather bold claim about the PS5.

It is claimed that Sony may also be considering a ‘multiple-system’ console release with one flagship model capable of running 4K resolution games at 240FPS.

Getting Crazy About The PS5

In the report, Michael Pachter, who is an industry analyst has said: “Whether Sony does it, I think they will probably have that 4K and 240 FPS device that’ll support PSVR.” – It’s an exceptionally bold claim and would certainly seem to be a ‘step-up’ from the current Xbox claims. We, however, are not so sure about all this.

We Have Our Doubts?

With the release of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, both companies are clearly happy to explore the realms of a base system and a higher-spec version. As such, the news that there may be model variants doesn’t seem unlikely to us. A system, however, capable of 4K 240FPS gaming frankly sounds ridiculous. Those are specifications beyond the realms of even some of the most high-powered gaming PCs out there, let alone consoles! Regardless of this, there are very few TVs capable of running at this framerate. Yes, 240Hz is not unheard of, but even beyond the realms of 4K, calling it rare would be an understatement.

Even if it was achievable, the price would likely be astronomical. Therefore, with respect to Michael Pachter, we suspect that this claim may have simply been made to attach a bit of attention.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!