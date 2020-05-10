Analyst Suggests Xbox Series X Could Retail For $400

At any point over the next couple of months, we fully expect both Sony and Microsoft to formally ‘launch’ their next-gen consoles. In fact, we’ve already heard rumors that Sony may be planning on revealing their PS5 within the next month!

While there is still no news on that front in terms of the Xbox Series X, one industry analyst has thrown up a very interesting bit of speculation. Namely, that he believes the console may be sold for as little as $400.

Xbox Series X

Now, to clarify that point in case you think we’re sounding rather flippant, $400 is not an insubstantial amount of money. It is, however, still around $100 cheaper than most estimates which suggest that both Sony and Microsoft are (or were) aiming for a price in the region of $500.

In a report via TheNerdStash, however, Industry analyst Michael Pachter believes that Microsoft may be prepared to take a huge loss on the initial 10 million console units in order to ensure that their system wins the upcoming war.

“From what I’ve seen, Sony’s going to have to charge $500 for their PS5, and Microsoft has a big balance sheet. If they want to cut the price by $100, just price below and subsidize the first ten million, they will.”

What Do We Think?

As crazy as this might sound, it is not outside the realms of possibility. Microsoft is clearly going to be the more anxious of the two companies based on the comparative failure of the Xbox One compared to the PS4. Although Microsoft long stopped publishing figures, it’s understood that for every Xbox sold, Sony was able to move three! As such, they may be willing (and certainly have the finances) to back up a massively aggressive price war that could potentially see them undercut Sony by a huge margin by (practically) any means necessary!

Good news for us consumers, but the only question that remains is, if the Xbox Series X did retail for $100 less than the PS5, would it sway you into buying it instead? – Let us know in the comments!