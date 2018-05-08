Android TV-Powered JBL Link Bar Integrates Google Assistant

Google Assistant and Android TV Together in a Soundbar

Sound experts JBL is announcing a new breed of soundbar which integrates Google Assistant technology and Android TV. This JBL “Link Bar” seeks to simplify the home theater setup by having multiple solutions in a single hardware. With Android TV, users will have access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and other streaming services. Meanwhile, Google Assistant provides hands-free voice control and music streaming.

If you need to find more information about a television series but your phone is currently charging upstairs, then you can simply ask Google Assistant for information. It will even tell users automatically which Android TV service is offering it for streaming. Want to look up recipes on YouTube but your hands are busy handling meat? Then just ask the device to bring it up on the screen.

The device also acts like any regular Google Assistant device and can control smart devices within the network. That means you can ask it to dim the lights or adjust the room temperature depending on what mood you want to set. The possibilities are practically endless.

When is the JBL Link Bar Coming Out?

The release date is expected to be some time in fall 2018. No firm pricing information is available yet. Although in comparison to similar products coming in the horizon, such as the Polk Commander and a rumoured Sonos sound bar, expect the JBL Link Bar to cost somewhere around at least $299 USD.

