Angry Miao Reveals the CYBERBOARD Keyboard on Indiegogo

Angry Miao, a native digital vertical brand focused on revolutionizing desktop products, has made its debut into the desktop technology market with the CYBERBOARD, a custom cyberpunk mechanical keyboard and the first of its kind to feature a customizable LED panel.

The CYBERBOARD was officially launched on Indiegogo today with the limited edition coming five exclusive color options – Cyber Grey, Industrial Yellow, Purple Haze, Vapor White, and Jungle Green.

Angry Miao – CYBERBOARD Mechanical Keyboard

Inspired by Tesla Cybertruck, CYBERBOARD breaks the status quo of the mechanical keyboard market with its unique design, technological prowess, and highly customizable nature. The sharp-edged lines of the CNC-machined 6063 aluminum alloy frame encapsulate the rebellious cyberpunk spirit while the custom LED strip channels the retro aesthetic of the ’80s.

Channeling its cyberpunk aesthetic, the CYBERBOARD’s customizable LED panel features 200 LED lamp beads for vivid, eye-catching displays; as well as specific chips for programmed lighting effects and a changeable modular design. Users can opt for the keyboard’s preset effects or access a unique web interface for DIY configuration. In addition to its unique design and DIY LED panel, the CYBERBOARD has been meticulously refined by Angry Miao’s engineers over hundreds of hours in order to deliver a superior typing experience.

The keyboard achieves the sensitive touch of a mechanical keyboard through its individual positioning plate, and the top mount structure is designed with a custom silicone mute mount along with a conical dampener for unparalleled shock absorption, which optimizes touch and sound. CYBERBOARD also includes a 75% layout with independent arrow key and function key zone, which is ideal for touch typing. Moreover, users can change whichever switches they like easily with their hot swap PCB.

The CYBERBOARD is built with impeccable craftsmanship using the finest materials. The meticulous 10° incline achieves the optimal balance between expressiveness and typing experience, and the keyboard is proofed three times to confirm its 0.65° radius to ensure a gentle touch while retaining its sharp appearance. In addition, the keyboard’s top-level anodic coloring is up to the standard of smartphone manufacturing.

Where Can I Learn More?

With only 1,000 sets available worldwide if you want to put your name down for you, acting quickly seems to be definitely to your advantage. Better still, a 40% off deal will be offered to early birds.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this new (and certainly unusual) keyboard design, you can check out the official IndieGoGo website listing via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like this keyboard design? – Let us know in the comments!