Animated Comedy Series Based on ‘Cuphead’ Heading to Netflix

Cuphead, the beloved indie game side-scroller will soon be an animated comedy series according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With its signature hand-drawn, retro style art, Cuphead quickly got everyones attention ever since its announcement back in 2013. Eventually coming out on September 2017, it has since maintained a perfect 10/10 score on Steam. Not to mention several dozen awards.

The game is currently available on PC via Steam, as well as on the PS4 and Xbox One. Moreover, it is also now available on the Nintendo Switch handheld gaming device.

Who is Involved in the Production?

Game creators Studio MDHR has partnered up with King Features Syndicate and Netflix to bring the series to the small screen. According to THR, the series will expand upon the characters and world of the game. It of course centers on titular hero Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who make a deal with the devil in a high-stakes gambling match.

C.J. Kettler (Carmen Sandiego) will executive produce for King Features. Meanwhile Cuphead creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as executive producers for Studio MDHR. On the Netflix Animation side, Emmy and Annie award winner executive producer Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) is involved. Cosmo Segurson from Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling will also serve as co-executive producer.

When Will The Series Premiere?

It is still too early in development for any firm launch dates. They have not even begun pre-production and casting yet. So we will probably see this show sometime in 2021 at the earliest.

This is going to be yet another popular video game adaptation heading to Netflix. The current most popular and much-anticipated franchise is of course, the live-action The Witcher series which will debut on Fall 2019.

Netflix has also renewed the Castlevania anime for a second season, after the success of the first. Which is why they have confidence in adapting more video game properties to animation in the first place