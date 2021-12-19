Anker USB Webcam for PC

/ 1 day ago
61EfJuWKycL. AC SL1500
  • Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors.
  • Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home on webcam thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones.
  • Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.
  • Fit Everyone In Frame: Whether you’re calling solo from home or huddled with colleagues in the office, our revolutionary AI technology automatically adjusts the webcam field of view depending on the number of people in your meeting.
  • No Time Wasted: Automatically focuses on people or objects within just 0.35 seconds. Show off every detail of your latest samples and prototypes without waiting for the webcam focus to catch up.

Was £199.95

Now £64.99

getdealbutton

eTeknix use affiliate links, which means we may earn commission from our links.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

Send this to a friend
})