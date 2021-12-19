Anker USB Webcam for PC
Peter Donnell / 1 day ago
- Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors.
- Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home on webcam thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones.
- Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.
- Fit Everyone In Frame: Whether you’re calling solo from home or huddled with colleagues in the office, our revolutionary AI technology automatically adjusts the webcam field of view depending on the number of people in your meeting.
- No Time Wasted: Automatically focuses on people or objects within just 0.35 seconds. Show off every detail of your latest samples and prototypes without waiting for the webcam focus to catch up.
Was £199.95
Now £64.99
eTeknix use affiliate links, which means we may earn commission from our links.