Anno 1800 to Stop Sales via Steam – Now an EPIC Games Exclusive

It Was Publisher’s Decision

Blue Byte Studios’ Anno 1800 is now officially an EPIC Games Store exclusive. Thus it will stop selling the game on Valve’s Steam platform effective April 16th.

The official Steam page mentions that this was not Blue Byte’s decision but rather coming from the publisher. Which in this case is Ubisoft.

The Industrial Revolution-set Real-Time Strategy game is set to release on April 16th, following a delay from the original February 26th launch. According Anno 1800 community director Bastian Thun, the delay allowed them to polish and fine tune certain aspects of the game.

What Will Happen to the Steam Pre-Orders for Anno 1800?

Those who have already put in their pre-orders via Steam, don’t fret. The official statement assures that all prior sales of the game on Steam will be fulfilled on Steam.

Additionally, Steam owners will be able to access the game and any future updates or DLC through Steam. They do not have to move to EPIC Games Store if they do not want to. Which seems like a decent compromise.

Although this is only exclusive to those who pre-order. Once April 16th arrives, it will disappear from Valve’s platform and will require an EPIC Games Store launcher to run.



