Annoy Nintendo Fans With The Kirby Otamatone Arriving in May

Adorably Annoying Musical Instrument

Team Pupupu Kirby Star Allies on Twitter has spotted this Kirby-themed Otamatone coming out in Japan soon. The annoyingly adorable musical instrument even captures Kirby’s cuteness with its thoroughly pink look.

The strangest Kirby merch you'll see today.. and probably in all of 2018: The Kirby Otamatone, which is releasing around May 2018 in Japan! Otamatone is an electronic musical instrument synthesizer. Here is one in action: https://t.co/VpD3t81lfo#オタマトーン #星のカービィ pic.twitter.com/IOV0SJTb9c — Team Pupupu Kirby Star Allies (@teamkirby92) March 29, 2018

Just in case you do not know what an Otamatone is, it is basically a handheld instrument that creates synthesized sounds. The shape resembles a physical 8th note and it is often available in a variety of colours. The user moves their fingers up and down the neck to create a variety of sounds.

It is electric and wireless so its portable. Which just makes it a very potent instrument to annoy people in public with. Its can practically be as annoying as a Vuvuzela (remember those?). At least this one looks adorable.

Users can control the volume at the back and thankfully there is an off-button. The battery is also accessible here.

How Does an Otamatone Sound Like?

In case you do not know what the instrument sounds like, here is an example:

How Much is the Kirby Otamatone?

These can often be seen for around £20 to £25 online. Although since this is a licensed Nintendo product, it might be available for a few quid more. It will be available starting May 2018 in Japan.