Anonymous Millionaire Wants To Create A ‘Real’ Battle Royale

Real Life Battle Royale

Over the last few years, the battle royale genre has proven to be one of the biggest sensations in gaming. The game mode, which effectively pits 100 players against each other until one is left is hardly new. It did (perhaps) first enter the ‘popular’ domain with the 2000 film (and surprisingly good book) Battle Royale.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, if you think you’re pretty good at them online, why not try it in real life? – An unknown millionaire is reportedly looking to create a real-world battle royale game!

Wait… What?!

The battle royale is intended to feature 100 people and, like the film/games, will be set on an island. Set to reportedly be held this winter, the event will take place over 3 days with the winner receiving a prize of £100,000.

£100,000 could buy you a lot of chicken dinners!

Is This Some Kind Of Late Out Of Season April Fools Joke?…

Ok, so clearly the participants are not going to be killing each other. While details are unclear, it seems that the event may utilise some form of en-masse laser-tag type of gaming.

Sadly, at the time of writing, it seems that entrants are not currently being accepted. You can, however, if you wish offer your services as an organiser.

If you are interested, you can check it out via the link here!

What do you think? Would you like to enter a battle royale? – Let us know in the comments!