Another Day, Another Massive No Man’s Sky Update/Patch

Honestly, I think No Man’s Sky is one of the greatest comebacks in gaming history. At launch, I did play it, and I did enjoy it. However, there was something (OK, a LOT) missing. It got boring, there was no sense of purpose, even though there literally was an over-arching objective. I gave up pretty quickly.

No Man’s Sky Beyond

However, I played it just recently, and honestly, it couldn’t have felt any different. The Beyond update is night and day from the original base game. As if that’s not enough, the latest update (one of many), applies loads of great little fixes too. Hello Games, the developer behind the game, has traversed the road to redemption in my opinion.

Update 2.09.3

It’ll try to restore the lost freighters from the save game bug that removed them. Some HUD marker fixes, and plenty of other interaction and UI bugs that have crept in.

To update, simply load Steam and let the game auto-update. Hopefully, that freighter fix really does work for all of you.

Release Notes