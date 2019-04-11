Another World Creator Éric Chahi Announces PS4 VR Game

Éric Chahi

There are few names in the gaming industry that conjure up as much respect as Éric Chahi. If you haven’t heard of him then you may know of his works but, even then, you perhaps have to be over a certain age.

He is best known for his design and creation of the 1991 Delphine classic ‘Another World’. A game, if you haven’t played it yet, you really ought to give it a go!

So, why are we taking this trip down memory lane? Well, despite being relatively quiet for a number of years, Éric Chahi has announced his latest project. Namely, Paper Beast, a game due for release utilising the PlayStation 4 VR.

What Do We Know About It?

In a report via Kotaku, Éric Chahi has said:

“It has always been a VR game in my mind, from the beginning – even before the concept of the Paper Beast universe was envisioned. We made some visual choices complementing VR. We design creatures that look like origami – very angular. These naturally look great in VR with low-poly designs. They match very well with our physics system and our universe, which is built on the core idea that the world of Paper Beast emerged from the binary soup of Big Data. This is a virgin land where nobody has gone before. In VR, the player explores a fascinating and quirky world – a place with vibrant wildlife, where each species has its own behaviour.”

When Is It Out?

While the game will not be released this year, it is believed that an early 2020 release is being planned for ‘Paper Beast’.

For fans of Éric Chahi, it is going to be very interesting to see what he can achieve via virtual reality. A medium he has often expressed a wish to get more involved in.

As above though, if you want to learn more about his work, check out ‘Another World’. You can get it on Steam now for just £6.99!

