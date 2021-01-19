Antec Announced the DF700 FLUX Mid-Tower PC Case

Antec is undoubtedly a very respected brand when it comes to their wide range of PC hardware components and if you’re currently in the market for a new home for your system, then with the launch of the brand new DF700 FLUX mid-tower case, this certainly seems to be a chassis well worth some consideration.

Antec DF700 FLUX Mid-Tower PC Case

Antec has clearly placed a very heavy emphasis on air-flow with the DF700 FLUX with it being provided with five 120mm ARGB fans ready to go out of the box. Featuring a combination of mesh-panelling and tempered glass, this also seems to tick all the right boxes in terms of aesthetics while also giving you plenty of space to easily fit in all of your system components.

What Does Antec Have to Say?

“The DF700 FLUX mid-tower gaming case is well equipped with an industry-leading design of advanced ventilation, taking the Antec Dark League gaming cases to the next generation. What is the F-LUX Platform? The definition of FLUX is Flow Luxury. The F-LUX Platform is a new industry-leading and highly efficient design by Antec featuring an advanced case structure for excellent airflow combined with 5 x 120 mm fans included. A core element of the design ethos was to enhance GPU cooling performance.“

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Antec has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the DF700 FLUX nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does land with retailers. – I would, however, suggest that this should be available at a reasonably wallet-friendly price and, as such, if you do want to learn more about it, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think?