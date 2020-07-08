Antec Announces Earthwatts Gold PRO White 750W PSU

Antec, a leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market, broadens its Earthwatts Gold Pro series with a 750 model in white design. The 80 PLUS GOLD rating and hybrid modular cabling make Earthwatts Gold Pro a great and affordable choice to Antec’s range of industry-leading power supplies.

Antec Earthwatts Gold PRO White 750W PSUs

Antec’s EarthWatts GOLD PRO is one of the most efficient PSU series. This PSU line achieves up to 92 per cent efficiency and gives you savings unheard of from other power supplies. By using the EarthWatts GOLD PRO, you can reduce your electricity bill up to 20 per cent. Full LLC bridging, provides ultra-clean power delivery that keeps critical computer components safe. Four PCI Express port connectors enable for multi-GPU support while the ErP Lot 6: 2013 ensures compliance to the toughest energy standards available.

A seven-year Antec Quality warranty, hybrid modular cabling, a whisper-quiet 120 mm fan controlled by Antec’s renowned Thermal Manager and CircuitShield Industrial Grade protection make EarthWatts GOLD PRO one of the best choices available.

Price & Availability

This new version of their power supply is available now and will retail for a price in the region of £99.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this design, you can check out the official Antec website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the look of this new power supply? What features do you usually look for when purchasing a PSU? – Let us know in the comments!

