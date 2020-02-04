Antec Announces its Latest P82 Flow Chassis

If you’re looking to purchase a chassis for your new system build, then it can often be difficult to know where to start. With so many products on offer, while aesthetics is always a major factor, you do (or should) also consider just how easy it will be to use.

Well, in announcing the P82 Flow, Antec is looking to put a firm tick in each of those boxes!

Antec P82 Flow

The Antec P82 Flow has been designed with a clear emphasis on a sleek and stylish presentation while still maintaining a practical design that would be easy to use for experienced professionals or first-time system builders.

The P82 Flow is embellished with a white LED power-on light and stripe design of rich ventilation on the front panel, including three 140 mm white-blade fans in the front and a 140 mm white-blade fan in the rear. This creates a more powerful, efficient, easy to build and cool system.

What Does Antec Have to Say?

“Antec Performance P82 Flow Mid-Tower computer case is the evolution of P8, keeping clean lines and the interior around performance. With the stripe design of rich ventilation, P82 Flow also includes three 140 mm white-blade fans in the front and a 140 mm white-blade fan in the rear. It’s ready to provide high airflow for your setup. The movable 2.5” SSD rack can also accommodate 2 x 2.5” SSDs. It also can be installed at the internal or external side of the motherboard tray according to your personal needs.

Specifications

For more in-depth specifications, you can visit the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With an MSRP of around £64.99, the Antec P82 is perhaps surprisingly more affordable than you might have expected. Admittedly, and as noted above, the clear emphasis on this design is a sleek presentation. A factor that many (who have a phobia of RGB lights) will undoubtedly appreciate.

I must confess though, I do really like this design. And, for the price it’s retailing at, it seems like a big of a bargain to me!

What do you think? Are you in the market for a new system case? – Let us know in the comments!