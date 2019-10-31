Antec Announces NeoECO ZEN 80 PLUS Gold Power Supplies

Antec is, without a doubt, one of the best-known (and well-reputed) names in PC components and if you’re particularly looking for a new power supply, their brand is hard to ignore. In announcing their latest models, however, Antec has (yet another) really solid product heading to the market!

Antec NeoECO ZEN 80 PLUS Gold Power Supplies

The latest Antec NeoECO ZEN 80 PLUS Gold power supplies look to find a compromise between some amazing performance figures with impressive features that any PSU aficionado would approve of!

80 plus gold efficiency rating, Japanese capacitors, and single rail output. Yes, these power supplies tick the right boxes! All, incidentally, coming at a decent price!

What Does Antec Have To Say?

“The new NeoECO Gold ZEN series features high performance with an 80 PLUS Gold rating, achieving up to 92% efficiency and gives you savings unheard of from other power supplies. Featuring a 120mm whisper-quiet high-quality fan and CircuitShield™ Industrial Grade Protection-all backed up by our 5-year Antec Quality Warranty, NeoECO Gold ZEN series offers a highly efficient, affordable power solution.”

How Much Do They Cost?

With a range of 500w, 600w, and 700w, there’s a model to suit practically all requirements here. And, again, at a price that isn’t going to hurt your wallet!

For more information, check out the links below!

With these set to hit shelves imminently, if you are in the market for a new power supply these definitely seem like a solid contender to check out!

What do you think? What power supply do you have in your PC? Are you looking for an upgrade or newer model? – Let us know in the comments!