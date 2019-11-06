Antec Announces An Improved DP501 White Chassis

We are more than a little familiar with the Antec DP501 chassis design. We did, after all, recently see it utilized within the Novatech Elite Sentinel gaming PC system of which you can check out our review via the link here!

If there was one criticism to be made of the chassis, however, it was that in terms of aesthetics, it was a little bland. It seems though that Antec may have been listening though as following a brand new updated release, Antec is now offering the case in a new and improved stylish white design.

Antec DP501 White

Now, you might at this point be wondering if there are any other changes (except the colouring) between this and the prior model. The good news is that there are some legitimate upgrades.

For example, the prior acrylic side panel has now been upgraded to tempered glass. This includes additional support added to the overall chassis design to compensate for the additional weight. In addition, with the white colouring scheme, the four internal fans it is provided with are also white to match. Minor touches yes, but in our eyes quite significant improvements.

What Does Antec Have to Say?

“DP501 White is the first gaming case of another Antec new gaming series – Dark Phantom. As the Original Dark Phantom, DP501 White exudes a beautiful simplicity and provides fair room for high-end components and cooling system. The design is simple but not flashy. Even though, we still make every detail perfect with effort. The ARGB blade front panel design reflects the simplicity of DP501 White. It is also a perfect choice for gamers who don’t want fancy elements.”

What Do We Think?

While the changes sound rather basic, on the whole, they do (at least to us) make quite a substantial difference in improving some of the weakest areas of the original DP501’s design. Namely, that it wasn’t particularly eye-catching in the rather bland black and, let’s face it, acrylic isn’t nice.

With a price of around £60-70 as well, it doesn’t even cost any notably more than the original black models. As such, unless you really don’t like the white, there’s no good reason why you wouldn’t choose this updated release.

For more information, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the design and aesthetics of this chassis? – Let us know in the comments!