Antec Announces the P6 Micro-ATX Chassis

Compact Chassis from Antec

Antec is launching a new chassis but this time it is specifically for micro-ATX builds. Measuring 470mm x 200mm x 405mm , the Antec P6 has a reserved styling and it lacks any external drive bays at the front. However, it does have a projected Antec LED logo at the bottom.

Like most cases these days, the P6 comes with a tempered-glass left side panel. This provides a clear view of the working internals inside the main chamber. To keep the view clean of clutter, the drive bays are isolated in the lower PSU chamber. This provides extra room for larger graphics card (up to 390mm) as well as 240mm radiators mounted at the front. The maximum radiator thickness supported here is 55mm.

What Cooling Options are Available in the Antec P6?

The P6 supports 2x 120mm or 2x 140mm fans at the front, and 3x 120 or 2x 140mm fans at the top. A single white-LED 120mm fan at the rear is already pre-installed for exhaust ventilation. The intake areas at the front and top also come with magnetic dust filters.

How Much Room is There for Storage Drives?

There is room for up to 4x 2.5″ drives and 2x 3.5″ drives.

How Much is the P6 Chassis?

The P6 case is now available for pre-order for £57.95.

