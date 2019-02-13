Antec Releases DA601 Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis

Antec DA601 Mid-Tower Chassis

For some time now I’ve been in the market for a new chassis. It’s not necessarily that I have a problem with my existing one, but it is perhaps a bit bigger (and certainly far heavier) than I really need. When you are in the market for a new case, however, it is difficult to know where to start. There are, after all, so many designs available (some good, some bad) and aesthetics is, of course, always subjective.

I have, however, come across one which I am genuinely tempted with. Namely, the DA601 which has just been released by Antec.

Aesthetics

Based on the images released, I am already a huge fan of the aesthetics. Admittedly, I was perhaps initially taken in by the nice angular style of the frontage exposing the RGB central fan (of which you can install 3 to the front all via sync). With its mid-size design, however, this is exactly the type of chassis that I am in the market for. It still has excellent airflow options and offers strong design options for even the most enthusiastic of system builders. That full-screen view on the side as well gives you more than a little reason to get your system out on display!

Standing at just 500mm tall and supporting motherboards up to E-ATX (12″ x 11″) so far this is looking to be a very positive release from Antec.

Specifications / Features

FEATURES

Control all the lights of the entire build with one single button or sync with compatible motherboards for infinite RGB customisation: – Sync with LED control button using built-in Controller supporting up to 4x ARGB fans. – Sync with motherboard for nearly 16.8 million custom colours & effects. Full-Screen View: Show of your exquisite hardware through the large windowed side panel.

Show of your exquisite hardware through the large windowed side panel. Tool-Less: Tool-less design elements make building much easier.

Tool-less design elements make building much easier. Antec Spirit: Antec Logo LED power button reflects our futuristic gaming spirit.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: 480 x 220 x 500m (D/W/H)

Side Panel: Tempered Glass

Motherboard Support: up to eATX

ARGB Controller

GPU support: 400mm

CPU Cooler Support: Up to 160mm

PSU Support: Up to 200mm

Expansion Slots: 7

Drive Bays: 6 x 2.5” and 2 x 3.5” (2 x 3.5” can be used for 2.5”)

Top Fan Support: 3x 120mm fans/2 x 140mm fans or up to 360mm radiators

Front Fan Support: 3x 120mm fans or up to 360mm radiators

Rear Fan Support: 1 x 120mm fan

Preinstalled Fans: 1 x 120mm rear fan and 1 x Prizm ARGB 120mm front fan

Toolless screws

Front I/O: LED control button / USB2.0 x 2 / LED Antec logo Power Button / Mic&Audio / Reset

Gross Weight: 9.5KG

Net Weight: 7.5KG

When Is It Out?

The Antec DA601 is currently available now for a price in the region of £80. To me, this is again ticking another major box in what is surprisingly a very decent price. I should note as well, in case any of you are getting curious at this point, Antec hasn’t paid me to say this. Being in the market for a new chassis this is genuinely one of the few designs that has really caught my attention. I am (in all honestly) giving this chassis very strong consideration for my own personal system.

For more information, you can visit the official Antec DA601 website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? – Let us know in the comments!