Antec DF700 FLUX PC Case Revealed

Today, Antec revealed their new mid-tower PC case, the DF700 FLUX. While it’s not a bleeding-edge flagship product, it does look unique. It features a unique front panel design that focuses on high-airflow, so it should appeal to those who want to maximise their cooling performance.

What’s really funky is that the front mesh has a wave design to it. It flows like the ripples in a flag blowing in the wind, and it looks pretty fantastic. Certainly, it won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it doesn’t have to be, really.

Everything else about the case seems typical of a modern PC gaming case. You get lots more ventilation in the bottom and a full magnetic mesh filter on the top. Plus, you get tempered glass down the left side, so you can show off your hardware.

There’s a PSU shroud, good cable routing, all the usual stuff. Plus, with a five-channel fan and ARGB controller built-in, you can take command of your cooling performance and your lighting colours with ease.

There’s no word on prices just yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we have them. No doubt I’ll be able to get one in for review shortly too, and we can take a closer look at it.