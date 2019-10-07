Antec DP501 White Gaming Case Revealed

Antec has revealed the new white version of their Dark Phantom DP501. The new case is tuned to meet the demands of PC gaming builds. Offering plenty of features without breaking the bank. Blending a clean white exterior with a tempered glass panel, it’s a pretty cool looking case. Add to that a strip of ARGB lighting on the front for some added customisation.

What Antec Had to Say

“Its aesthetics will appeal to gamers and enthusiasts who prefer a functional appearance. The DP501 White features an understated ARGB blade on the front panel which makes it the perfect choice for Gamers and Enthusiasts who prefer a plain design over flashy elements, while its mesh design provides better systematic airflow.” – Antec

DP501

Both the black and the white models feature a robust cooling system. The white mid-tower comes with four pre-installed white 120 mm fans (fan in the rear features white LED). The chassis offers space for additional two 120 mm or two 140 mm fans on the top. The frame measures 443 x 210 x 484 mm (D x W x H). It supports ATX, ITX and Micro-ATX motherboards. Furthermore, it supports graphics cards with a maximum length of 360 mm and power supplies with a maximum length of 160 mm.











Price and Availability

The DP501 White will soon reach store shelves and online retail outlets in US with a competitive MSRP of 84.99 USD (DP501 Black: 69.99 USD). We’ll update you if UK pricing becomes available.

“Different from other similar cases, the DP501 White features an embedded tempered glass panel design, which leads to a sleek and well-shaped body without any unnecessary part. The other function of the side panel is to support the weight of the tempered glass, preventing it from breaking on account of physical impact or accidents. The front bezel features two USB 3.0 slots, Power, Reset and Mode button as well as MIC / AUDIO.”

For additional product information, please visit the product page.