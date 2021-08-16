Antec Draco 10 Mini Tower Case Review

Antec has always been a strong brand for affordable gaming cases, and hopefully, today is no exception. They’ve just launched their new Constellation Series of cases, starting with the new Draco 10, a micro-ATX mini-tower! It’s a compact case design, which is great for those who are short on space or simply desire a smaller PC. However, it’s still got room to house many of the last high-end graphics cards designs and plenty of cooling, making it broadly appealing to the enthusiast gamer market, and it’ll do all those for around £55 too!

Antec Draco 10

The frame measures 444 x 220 x 410 mm (L x W x H). However, it’ll still handle a graphics card of up to 330mm (with the front fan moved). The chassis accommodates three 120 mm or two 140 mm fans in the front, two 120 mm or 140 mm fans on top and one 120 mm fan in the rear (which is included). Of course, that also extends to liquid cooling, and you can fit a 280 mm radiator in the front and top and a 120 mm radiator in the rear. There’s also two SSD/HDD bays and three SSD bays, giving you ample storage. Finally, add in all the usual luxuries like a tempered glass window, RGB lighting, a PSU shroud and cable routing options, dust filters on the front, top and bottom, and much more!

Features

Edge-to-Edge Tempered Glass Side Panel – The Draco 10 is well-equipped with a 4mm edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel. It allows you to show your dream PC configurations.

– The Draco 10 is well-equipped with a 4mm edge-to-edge tempered glass side panel. It allows you to show your dream PC configurations. Full-Sized GPU Compatibility – Despite the compact size, the Draco 10 can still fully support all the mainstream graphics cards.

– Despite the compact size, the Draco 10 can still fully support all the mainstream graphics cards. All About Airflow – Irregular air intakes in the front not only enhance the cooling but also give you visual beauty. There are also massive air intakes at the bottom and top to provide your PC gear the best thermal dissipation.

– Irregular air intakes in the front not only enhance the cooling but also give you visual beauty. There are also massive air intakes at the bottom and top to provide your PC gear the best thermal dissipation. Make the Cooling Better – The Draco 10 has excellent fan and radiator support, pushing the cooling performance to the next level.

– The Draco 10 has excellent fan and radiator support, pushing the cooling performance to the next level. Cable Management – Sufficient space makes your build neat and clean.

– Sufficient space makes your build neat and clean. Easy to Clean – Dust filters at the front, top, and bottom. They are easy to be removed and cleaned.

For in-depth features and specifications, please visit the official Antec Draco 10 product page here.

What Antec Had to Say