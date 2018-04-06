Antec HCG 850W Gold Modular Power Supply Review

Introduction

Antec HCG 850W

It’s no secret that Antec has been on the market for a long time now. I think my first ever self-built PC was with an Antec chassis and PSU, and that certainly was more than a “few” years ago. They’ve got a strong reputation for high-quality power supplies too, and their first High Current Gamer units were practically forged from Kryptonite, as they could withstand some serious abuse over the years.

With that in mind, I’m sure excited to see what their new HCG unit is capable of. It’s not looking to reinvent the wheel with 850W of power and 80 Plus Gold efficiency. However, that’s way above what most system builders will ever need. A modern dual-GPU system with an overclocked CPU can peak around 600W after all.

Features

With a single powerful +12v rail, it’s perfect for high-performance hardware and overclocking. No mucking about balancing rails is required. What does catch my eye is that it uses a compact form factor, Zero RPM hybrid fan mode, fully modular cables, and 100% Japanese Caps. If that wasn’t good enough, it’s got a fantastic 10-year warranty. If that’s not competitive with the best in the business, nothing is.

Single +12v rail with 70amp / 840watt

Compact form – full-size performance

Zero RPM fan speed at low load

Fully Modular

100% Japanese Caps

AQ10 – 10-year warranty

In the box, you’ll find a few velcro straps, cable ties, screws, and the power cable. Not much, but certainly more than you need to get started.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Antec product page here.

What Antec Had to Say

“The latest generation of High Current Gamer power supplies are available in a 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, they offer unparalleled stability thanks to the top-grade Japanese capacitors and Active PFC. Advanced thermal control with the zero RPM mode enables optimal balance between silence and cooling and comes with a Fluid dynamic bearing 120mm fan to complete the package.” – Antec

Cables