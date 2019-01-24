Antec Introduces the GX202 Entry-Level Chassis

Gaming Chassis for Under $45

Antec launched their Dark Avenger DA601 case a few days ago. Now they are following it up with yet another case launch. This time they are targeting budget-constrained gamers with the GX202. The company describes it as an “entry-level” case with a simple, but highly functional design.

The GX202 measures 450 x 205 x 435mm and weighs 4 kg. It lacks ventilation on the top section, although it makes up for it by having a mostly mesh front panel. Here, users can install up to 2x 120mm fans for intake. Meanwhile, a 120mm fan is at the back for exhaust.

Antec actually bundles these three fans already out-of-the-box, so users do not need to spend extra. The two fans in the front are white LED fans so there is also an extra added aesthetic value.

In terms of clearance, the max GPU length can be up to 375mm long, while the max CPU cooler height can be up to 160mm tall. Storage support includes 1x external 5.25″, 4x 2.5″ and 3x 3.5″ (convertible to 2.5″).

The left side panel is a full-view type made of acrylic instead of tempered glass. Considering the price however, this is an understandable compromise.

How Much is the Antec GX202?

The MSRP for the GX202 mid-tower chassis is only $44.99 USD.