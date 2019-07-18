Antec Introduces the NX500 and NX600 Mid-Tower Chassis

Antec is now offering two new case options for gaming builds in the UK. Presenting the NX500 and NX600 mid-tower chassis. The two are almost identical in size, although varying stylistically and internally as well. It is not quite a straight “shell-swap” as most cases in the same family. The two join Antec’s NX series gaming chassis line up, now with up to 7 models to choose from.

First, the NX500 measures 490 x 220 x 440mm and has a unique asymmetric diagonally angled RGB LED lit left-side front mesh. Meanwhile, the right side of the front panel is basically a raised part with a plain design. The left side uses a tempered glass side panel and the top area is fully ventilated.

The NX600 on the other hand also has a tempered glass side panel, but it also has a tempered glass front panel. This allows for some of the internal RGB LED lighting to shine through from the front. Albeit behind a hexagonal mesh pattern so the RGB LED fans will not be entirely visible. It measures 495 x 220 x 430mm, so it is slightly taller but has 10mm less space across.

What Components Can You Fit Inside the NX500 and NX600?

NX500 Radiator/Fan Support

Both chassis can fit up to six fans each in total in various configurations. The top supports up to a pair of 120mm or 140mm fans. Meanwhile, the front area supports up to 3x 140mm or 3x 120mm fans.

NX600 Radiator/Fan Support

Alternatively, radiators can also be placed at the top or front. Although, support only goes up to 360mm radiator for the front and up to 240mm radiator at the top.

NX500 Component Clearance

As for the CPU cooler and video card, the two chassis vary slightly. The NX500 can fit CPU coolers up to 170mm tall, while the NX600 can only support heatsinks up to 165mm tall.

NX600 Component Clearance

Meanwhile, graphics card support is up to 330mm on the NX500, but the NX600 can fit cards up to 350mm long. PSU length support is also better on the NX600, able to fit up to 190mm, while the NX500 tops out at 170mm.

Do These Antec Cases Have RGB LED Support?

Yes. The Antec NX500 includes a single 120mm ARGB fan in the rear and also has a 3-pin ARGB hardware controller built-in. Users can toggle the LED functions through the LED control button on the IO panel.

Meanwhile, the NX600 includes four 120mm ARGB fans. Three of which are in the front while the fourth is in the rear as exhaust. It also has an RGB LED controller with a front IO button. Users can even expand with up to six ARGB LEDs connected.

How Much are the NX500 and NX600 Mid-Tower Gaming Chassis?

Both are now available to buy via Scan UK. The NX500 costs £57.98, while the NX600 costs £69.98.

For more information, visit the official Antec NX series product pages for the NX500 and NX600.