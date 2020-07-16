Antec Releases the Phantom Gaming Edition Striker Chassis

Antec, a leading provider of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade, and Do-It-Yourself market has announced the new Striker Phantom Gaming Edition. As the name suggests, Antec has partnered up with ASRock (who own the Phantom Gaming brand) for this new chassis release!

The Striker will feature a “Phantom Gaming Alliance” compliant style that matches the design with the motherboard and graphics card of ASRock “Phantom Gaming”. The logo of “Phantom Gaming” will be decorated on both sides of the side panels.

Antec Phantom Gaming Edition Striker Chassis

Striker is designed for custom water-cooling enthusiasts. Characterized by its irregular shape, unique form and innovative structure, Striker is the first open case featuring a front-placed VGA design, ITX form factor and bold styling. Shaped into a spectacular open-air frame, Striker measures 420 mm x 230 mm x 410 mm and comes with a front GPU mount. Located on the right side, the front access includes a Type-C 3.1, 2x USB 3.0 ports, HD Audio and power button.

Features

The Mini-Tower is composed of 4 mm tempered glass panels and lets the user show off his build. The aluminium and steel structure adds to a quality finish and durability. The open frame provides great thermal performance and gives enthusiasts a good challenge. Users can install up to 2x 120 mm fans and 1x 240 mm radiator at the side and rear for extreme cooling, with open space to build the ideal water-cooling system. The chassis accommodates a GPU of up to 330 mm, a power supply with maximum length of 160 mm and offers 45 mm space for cable management. A PCI-E riser cable is already part of this awesome package. Thanks to the 90 degrees motherboard rotation, users will find plenty of space to hide the cables in the bottom of the chassis.

Specifications

Price & Availability

Available to buy now, the Antec new Striker Phantom Gaming Edition PC case will be sold at an MSRP of $249.99. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!