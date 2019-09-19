Antec Launches its NX1000 System Case

Antec is an exceptionally well-known brand in the PC component market largely thanks to its excellent and large range of products. Comparatively speaking, however, you would probably reel off their power supplies or coolers before you listed their case designs.

With the release of their new NX1000 chassis designs (as part of a whole new NX range), however, we’re sure that they’re wanting to shake up that order a little to potentially make one of these the new home of your next build.

What Does Antec Have To Say?

“The NX1000 mid-tower gaming case effortlessly combines a bevy of in-demand features: USB 3.0 connectivity, ample storage drive bays, room for expansion, and includes one ARGB LED fan in the rear. With support for up to a 360 mm liquid cooling radiator in front & a 280 mm radiator on top. NX1000 is easy to build with and easy to cool.”

What Do We Think?

In terms of functionality, the NX1000 clearly represents a system case that could provide you with some solid options. With the tempered glass panels to the left, right and front panel as well, you have some excellent options if you’re a fan of some nice RGB lighting effects. Albeit they do tie into the (relatively hefty) 9.5KG net weight of the chassis.

Overall, however, for functionality and versatility, this chassis looks pretty amazing. If you want to learn more you can check out the official product page via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the chassis design? – Let us know in the comments!