Antec Launches New High Current Gamer Extreme Line PSUs

Another High Current Gamer Series from Antec

Antec is following up their High Current Gamer Gold series PSU from three months ago with another HCG series. This time it is the High Current Gamer Extreme series, featuring 850W and 1000W models. The HCG Extreme features 100% top-grade Japanese capacitors for clean DC-DC performance, and is 80 PLUS Gold certified.

It also features a unique copper coloured shell, which makes it stand out from other power supplies. The connectors are all fully modular, which aides with easier cable management. It also has six PCIe connectors on the 850W model, while having eight PCIe connectors for the 1000W model. This means users can easily run multiple GPUs in CrossFire or SLI.

In terms of cooling, its 135mm fluid dynamic bearing fan operates silently and has an alternate Zero RPM mode. It automatically detects the ambient temperatures using thermal sensors and activates the fan only when necessary. The PSU itself has been tested by Antec at up to 50C ambient operating temperatures, so it can boast industrial-class performance. In comparison, other PSUs are only rated up to 40C or 45C ambient operating temperature.

How Much is the Antec High Current Gamer Extreme PSU?

The 850W model is available for 179 EUR, while the larger capacity 1000W model fetches for 209 EUR. Both come with a 10-year warranty.