Antec NX230 Mid-Tower PC Case Review

Finding a PC case that offers everything you need and everything you want isn’t actually that hard these days, you simply have so much choice right now. However, finding it at a price that’s kind to your wallet gets a little tricky. Affordable can often mean a compromise of features, build quality or both. With its very affordable price, the Antec NX230 seems to be promising quite a lot of features. We’re not expecting class-leading build quality, but it will be interesting to see what you do (and don’t) get for your money.

Antec NX230

The compact mid-tower design is great for those limited on space. However, the NX230 will still offer you room for an ATX motherboard, ATX PSU, a good size cooler and graphics card, and plenty of storage. Most impressive is it has great fan and radiator support, which is great! However, keep note that it only comes with a single rear fan installed as standard.

Features

Top & bottom dust filters.

Built-in PSU shroud.

Supports ATX, Micro ATX and Mini ITX Motherboards.

Windowed side panel.

Front-panel USB 3.0 ports

Built-in ARGB Lighting

What Antec Had to Say