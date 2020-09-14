Antec P101 Silent Mid-Tower Case Review – No Glass or RGB Here!

Antec P101 Silent Mid-Tower Case Review - No Glass or RGB Here!

There’s a strong push in the market right now for tempered glass, ARGB lit, high airflow gaming PC cases, and that’s fine, they’re awesome. However, what if you want something a little more serious, something mature and sensible? Then honestly, you’re options are fairly limited right now. Thankfully, Antec has a new solution with the P101 Silent. There is no tempered glass, no RGB or anything like it. This is a serious case for serious hardware, designed with a focus on whisper-quiet performance.

Antec P101 Silent Mid-Tower Case

With support for E-ATX motherboards, it’s clear this case has some intentions to be used as a workstation or even a server. This is further backed up when you see it’ll handle up to 11 storage drives! All that storage will get warm, so you’ll be glad to see there are 3 x 120mm and 1 x 140mm fans pre-installed for good airflow. Of course, you’ll not want to hear all those drives buzzing away, so Antec has fitted a thick layer our anti-vibration and noise dampening materials too. So far so good, so let’s dive in for a closer look!

Features

  • Motherboard Support: Up to E- ATX
  • White LED Lighting USB3.0 x 2 / USB2.0 x 2
  • Ready for radiators up to 360 mm in the front and 140 mm in the rear
  • Anti-noise Panels: Sound-dampening foam lining the top, front and side panels.
  • Swing open front panel: for easy access to the dust filter and ventilation.
  • Supports up to 11 storage drives
  • 3 x 120 mm & 1 x 140 mm white-blade fans included.
For in-depth specifications, please visit the Antec P101 Silent product page here.

What Antec Had to Say

“Functionally and sleek minimalism blend seamlessly in the P101 Silent, a mid-tower ATX case with a well-crafted exterior and a practical internal configuration. The P101 Silent ATX case is engineered to satisfy both performance and silence seekers while ensuring a great building experience-worthy of high-end hardware configurations.” – Antec

