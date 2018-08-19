Antec P110 LUCE Tempered Glass Chassis Review

P110 LUCE

The chassis market is a busy one, with pretty much every PC owner needing a case of some kind, there are many awesome products hitting the market every month. One of the latest from Antec really caught our attention, the P110 Luce. It comes equipped with a range of cool features that look set to offer great value for money. However, as part of their Performance series, it’s also the latest entry in one of their most popular ranges. We’ve loved previous P-series chassis, and I’m hoping the same is true of their latest.

So what do you get for your investment? Well, it’ll handle an ATX motherboard, PSU, large cooler and large GPUs, so that’s the basics covered. However, it also comes with tempered glass, as well as RGB lighting, so that covers the next two must-haves for a modern PC. On top of that, you’ll find a built-in GPU support, vertical GPU mounting (riser cable not included), aluminium front panel, PSU shroud, extensive HDD support, cable management, and one more thing. This chassis is VR ready. A weird thing to say I know, but it has HDMI pass-through to the front panel, which is perfect for hooking up your VR headsets!

Features

HDMI VR READY and adjustable VGA holder support

Antec’s Signature Thumbscrews (Side Panel)

Supports vertical VGA mounting position (PCI-E riser card not included)

Front Antec RGB LED Logo

Adjustable cable management bar

Removable vents on both sides of the front panel enhance air intake

Built-in RGB control button: easily cycle through 7 colours and modes (Single colour, breathing, flashing)

0.8mm anodized aluminium front panel

Isolated PSU chamber enhances thermal and cable management for a clean look

Support up to 6 mounting space for 3.5″ HDD

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official Antec product page here.

What Antec Had to Say