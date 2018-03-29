Antec P6 Micro-ATX Tempered Glass Chassis Review

Antec P6

As one of the most well-known names in the Chassis market, it’s likely most of you have owned an Antec chassis at one time or another. Their performance series has long been a fan favourite, and with a focus on plentiful features and affordable prices, it’s easy to see why. Their new P6 edition continues that trend, offering up a PSU shroud, tempered glass window, LED fan, dust filters, and even a logo projector. What’s most impressive is that you’ll get change from £60, so I’m eager to see just how much you really get for such a small price.

Features

Built-in LED logo projector to highlight your desktop setup

I/O Ports are Side mounted

3.5” HDD cage behind PSU Shroud is removable and relocatable

Separate PSU chamber

Magnetic dust filter on top and front

Pull out dust filter at the bottom

Tool-less HDD bays

Specifications

Dimensions: 410mm x 192mm x 380mm (D x W x H)

Form Factor: Micro-ATX

Material: Steel and Plastic

2 Year Warranty

Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX & mini-ITX

Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x 2 / Mic & HD Audio / Power / Reset

Side Panel: 4mm tempered glass

Expansion Slots: 4

3.5” / 2.5” bays: 2

Dedicated 2.5” bays: 4

Cooling Support: Front: 2x120mm or 2 x 140mm fans, Top: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans, Rear: 1 x 120mm

Included Cooling: 1 x 120mm white LED / white bladed fan in the rear

Liquid Cooling Support: Front: 240mm x 55mm with fan, Rear: 120mm

Clearances: 20mm cable management space, GPU length: 390mm, CPU Cooler Height: 160mm.

PSU Length: 160mm

Dust Filters: Top, Front and Bottom

Net Weight: 5.9KG

Gross Weight: 6.50KG

What Antec Had to Say