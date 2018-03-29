Antec P6 Micro-ATX Tempered Glass Chassis Review
Peter Donnell / 6 hours ago
Antec P6
As one of the most well-known names in the Chassis market, it’s likely most of you have owned an Antec chassis at one time or another. Their performance series has long been a fan favourite, and with a focus on plentiful features and affordable prices, it’s easy to see why. Their new P6 edition continues that trend, offering up a PSU shroud, tempered glass window, LED fan, dust filters, and even a logo projector. What’s most impressive is that you’ll get change from £60, so I’m eager to see just how much you really get for such a small price.
Features
- Built-in LED logo projector to highlight your desktop setup
- I/O Ports are Side mounted
- 3.5” HDD cage behind PSU Shroud is removable and relocatable
- Separate PSU chamber
- Magnetic dust filter on top and front
- Pull out dust filter at the bottom
- Tool-less HDD bays
Specifications
- Dimensions: 410mm x 192mm x 380mm (D x W x H)
- Form Factor: Micro-ATX
- Material: Steel and Plastic
- 2 Year Warranty
- Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX & mini-ITX
- Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x 2 / Mic & HD Audio / Power / Reset
- Side Panel: 4mm tempered glass
- Expansion Slots: 4
- 3.5” / 2.5” bays: 2
- Dedicated 2.5” bays: 4
- Cooling Support: Front: 2x120mm or 2 x 140mm fans, Top: 3 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm fans, Rear: 1 x 120mm
- Included Cooling: 1 x 120mm white LED / white bladed fan in the rear
- Liquid Cooling Support: Front: 240mm x 55mm with fan, Rear: 120mm
- Clearances: 20mm cable management space, GPU length: 390mm, CPU Cooler Height: 160mm.
- PSU Length: 160mm
- Dust Filters: Top, Front and Bottom
- Net Weight: 5.9KG
- Gross Weight: 6.50KG
What Antec Had to Say
“The P6 embodies the essence of the Performance series by Antec, available now in a compact form that fits any environment. Characterised by the clean silhouette, tempered glass side window and the elegant finish, the P6 is appointed with the features that ensure an efficient build with no wasted space. The 4mm tempered glass panel makes it easy to show off your build.” – Antec