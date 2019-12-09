Antec Performance P120 Crystal Case Now Available

Antec has just released the new P120 Crystal PC case. It aims to be a competitive mid-tower for just 99 EUR (MSRP inc VAT). It’s ticking all the right boxes for a PC gaming build too. It features two sides of tempered glass, plentiful radiator and fan mounting space, and room for a massive GPU.

What I really love is that it features a vertical GPU mount with support for a triple-slot card. That means that even the most beastly GPUs on the market today can be mounted on their side.

Users can install VGA cards with a length of up to 450 mm and CPUs with a maximum height of 185 mm as well as PSUs with a maximum length of 294 mm.

P120 Crystal

The new P120 Crystal measures 475 x 232 x 480 mm. Build from 0.8 mm and 1 mm steel and finished with tempered glass front and side panels. It’s a great looking case, and as well made as rival offerings.

The mid-tower model features large interior space for E-ATX, ATX, micro-ATX and ITX motherboards. The isolated power supply chamber and drive cages are positioned on top of the chassis. The sleek tower offers space for two 2.5” or 3.5″ HDDs and two 2.5″ SDDs and seven horizontal and three vertical expansion slots. To keep its cool, the P120 offers space for three 120 mm or two 140mm case fans at the bottom, one 120 or 140 mm fan in the rear as well as up to three 120 mm or two 140mm case fans on the side of the chassis.

What Antec Had to Say

“The new P120 Crystal chassis is engineered to satisfy both performance and silence seekers while ensuring a great building experience – certainly worthy of high-end hardware configurations.”

Price and Availability

The Antec P120 Crystal is available now from Amazon in the UK and many other PC retailers.