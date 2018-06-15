Antec Reveal Their Latest Prototype Chassis Designs

Antec Computex 2018

While it seemed like Antec were playing it safe for 2018, especially with their P-series chassis, their prototypes are anything but safe. The new designs range from huge towers with understated looks to something reminiscent of the Cougar Conquer!

Antec P100 Evo

This E-ATX super tower comes with support for 8 expansion slots, a 5.25 bay, 10 storage bays, and a whole lot more. It keeps that classic Antec P-Series front panel door design, favouring noise dampening over anything else here.

It comes with modular and removable hard drive bays for flexible storage.

LED lit USB ports on the front panel, as well as a simple slider fan controller.

Behind the panels, lots of noise dampening materials, but also huge airflow and dust filters for easy maintainance.

Behind the motherboard, vast amounts of cable management space, as well as additional storage mounts. Overall, for enthusiast gaming systems and workstations, it’s ticking all the right boxes.

Krypton

This outlandish beast is the Krypton, which features support for up to an E-ATX motherboard. As with the P100 is still supports a huge amount of hardware, with an 8+2 expansion slot arrangement. What’s most impressive is that it’ll take up to 3 x 120/140mm fans in both the front and the top, with another 120/140mm in the rear. These are all prototypes, so it’s hard to say, but Antec has the display model fitted with their new PRIZM ARGB fans, so hopefully, they’ll be in the final product too.

More Prototypes!

This one looks like something straight out of a Sci-Fi show. It’s not something I would go for, but I can certainly see the appeal. The front panel design is pretty unique and perfectly suited for showing off an RGB fan.

Project X

It’s been a while since Antec did something this bonkers, and I love that they’ve done it. I do think it looks far too similar to the Cougar Conquer, but in all fairness, every panel and feature is different. At least Antec’s looks more like a futuristic spaceship, while Cougar’s looks like a fancy stapler.

Price and Availability

All these products are prototypes and TBD, so stay tuned for more details. Of course, Antec is looking for feedback, so if you think any of them should come to market, hit up the comments section!

