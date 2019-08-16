Antec Reveals Their NX400 Mid-Tower RGB Chassis

Antec is one of the best-known names in PC components and, in terms of chassis designs, have some of the most impressive on the market in terms of both presentation and functionality. Their latest release, however, the NX400 looks to provide you with top levels of functionality while also being available at a price that’s friendly to your wallet!

Antec NX400 Chassis

The new Antec ATX case looks to ensure an easy building experience. A design that supports high-end components without making you spend more than you have to.

One of the main design features is the full-sized plastic side window panel to show off your components. The entry-level enclosure measures 425 x 230 x 465 mm (D x W x H) and is compatible with ATX, micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards.

The NX400 supports VGA cards with a length of up to 330 mm and CPU-radiators with a maximum height of 170 mm. It accommodates up to a total of six 120 mm fans and includes one 120 mm rear exhaust fan to get you started. Furthermore, the NX400 offers space for a 360 mm water-cooling radiator in the front, a 240 mm radiator on the top and a 140 mm radiator at the rear of the chassis.

What Does Antec Have to Say?

“The NX400 mid-tower gaming case effortlessly combines a bevy of in-demand features: USB 3.0 connectivity, ample storage drive bays, room for expansion, and includes one ARGB LED fan In the rear. With support for up to a 360 mm liquid cooling radiator in front, NX400 is easy to build with and easy to cool”

How Much Does It Cost?

No confirmed retail prices for the NX400 are currently available as we presume they are still on their way. With an RRP of just £50-£55, however, this latest addition to the NX series (more of which you can learn about here) looks to be an excellent combination of functionality, style, and pricing!

You can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the design? In addition, which is your favourite from the NX series? – Let us know in the comments!