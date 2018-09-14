Antec Teases New ‘Torque’ Open-Air Mid-Tower Chassis

New Direction for Antec

Antec India’s Facebook page posted the photo above recently, teasing the arrival of a new chassis. It certainly looks a lot wilder compared to familiar Antec designs. It is using a tempered glass left side panel and has an open-air design. We actually saw this case at Computex 2018 inside Antec’s suite. It went by the name ‘Project X’ then, but Torque seems to be more fitting due to the design cues taken from a motorcycle.

This is not the first time the company released an open-air case. After all, they had the Antec Skeleton and LAN-Boy Air cases. However, this new design seems to be following the trend rather than trying to set it. In fact, comparison to Cougar‘s Conquer case is inevitable. Plus, with a hint of design taken from Modder Crow of Thailand’s ROG Red Base casemod.

What Features Does the Torque Have?

Antec did not reveal further details yet. Although we can gleam a lot from just one photo since it is an open-air case after all. Aside from having tempered glass panels, and USB 3.1 Type-C in the front IO, this chassis is a mid-tower ATX with E-ATX motherboard support, and a power supply mounting area at the bottom.

There is also plenty of room for a 360mm radiator at the top and front, with drive installation in front of the PSU area. The case is also made of aluminium instead of steel.

As for other features such as RGB LEDs, we just have to wait and see when the case comes out in October.