Antec Unveils High Current Gamer Bronze PSU Line

Another High Current Gamer Series from Antec

Antec has announced yet another addition to their power supply series. This time it is the High Current Gamer Bronze. Like the previously announced High Current Gamer Gold, these units have the 80-Plus certification matching their name. An 80-Plus Bronze certification means this power supply can maintain an 85% efficiency at 20% and 100% load under 230V EU standards. It also utilizes Active PFC, 100% Japanese capacitors and is perfectly efficient for most gamer needs.

The cooling system uses a dual-ball bearing 135mm fan. Since it is larger than the typical 120mm fan, it does not need to ramp up as high to cool the components. Which in turn means it can ruin quietly overall during operation.

Like the High Current Gamer Gold, the High Current Gamer Bronze series is fully modular with clear labels on the connector ports. Fully modular means even the essential CPU and motherboard connectors are removable. It also simplifies user installation and aids better airflow since there are less cables to contend with.

How Much is the Antec High Current Gamer Bronze PSU?

Antec offers the High Current Gamer Bronze series in two initial models: 750W and 850W. These cost 105.99€ and 115.99€ respectively (MSRP). Every single one comes with a 5-year warranty on parts and labor