Antec Unveils new H2O Kuhler K120 and K240 AIO CPU Coolers

New H2O Kuhler Models from Antec

Antec is launching new models for their H2O Kuhler all-in-one liquid cooler series. This includes the Kuhler K120 and K240, featuring the latest generation in AIO liquid cooling technology. As the name suggests, the two differ in radiator sizes. With the K120 using a 120mm radiator, while the K240 uses a 240mm radiator.

These radiators feature a high-density 17-FPI arrangement and comes with PWM fans that automatically adjust their speed. This of course depends on the CPU temperature, ensuring that users only get to hear fan noise when it is absolutely necessary. The new block is also extremely low profile with full-ceramic bearing shafts and Teflon coated tubing. To achieve the new low profile design, the pump is actually now housed on the radiator.

Which CPU Sockets are compatible with the Antec H2O Kuhler K120/K240?

Both the K120 and K240 support the latest mainstream Intel as well as AMD sockets.

How Much is the H20 Kuhler K120/K240?

The K120 and K240 are commercially available now for 45 Euros (K120) and 65 Euros (K240).

