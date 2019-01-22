Antec’s DA601 ‘Dark Avenger’ Case is Now Available

New A-RGB Case from Antec

Antec is expanding their gaming chassis lineup with the arrival of the new ‘Dark Avenger’ DA601 ATX. This chassis comes equipped with addressable RGB LED (A-RGB) strips at the front, plus a 120mm Prizm ARGB fan. The built-in LED controller can control up to 4x ARGB fans.  Moreover, it readily integrates with other A-RGB motherboard systems. This includes Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASUS Aura Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.

Functionally, the mid-tower case is also quite spacious and supports up to E-ATX motherboards. It also has the standard seven expansion slots, plus 4x 2.5″ and 2x 2.5″/3.5″ drive bays available. Max CPU cooler height can be up to 160mm tall, while maximum video card length can be up to 400mm long.

Liquid cooling support includes up to 360mm radiator at the front and up to 280mm or 360mm radiator at the top.

Cable management should be a cinch as well considering there are plenty of cable routing space, plus a PSU shroud to hide unsightly extra cables.

How Much is the Antec Dark Avenger DA601?

This chassis is now available for pre-order for only £82.99 via Scan UK. This includes two free 120mm fans pre-installed, one of which has ARGB LEDs.

It will start shipping by the end of January 2019.

