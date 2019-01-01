Anthem Demo Will Start at Level 10 and Include Customizations

Jump Right Into the Good Stuff

BioWare‘s Anthem is one of the most anticipated AAA titles launching in 2019. We already know that the demos are launching soon on February 1. However, lead producer Michael Gamble slips out more details to get fans hyped up.

The most interesting of which is the fact that unlike some demos, Anthem will start at level 10. That means users will skip the boring basics and get down right tot he meaty stuff. Users will have access to the Fort Tarsis singleplayer hub, a set of missions and “some” freeplay as well. That last part is essential as it will allow users to get the handle of moving in Javelin suits. Minus the pressure of objectives. This is highly important since it is an open-world game after all.

A good cross section of stuff. Missions, a stronghold, some Tarsis, some freeplay. Start Level 10. No progress carried into release. https://t.co/eXFw6q1tqq — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) December 23, 2018

The demo will progress from level 10 to 15. Although the downside is that users will not be able to carry over their progress with the base game. Once it launches, players would have to start fresh from scratch. Although what they have learned at the demo will be invaluable.

What About Customizations?

Aside from some details about the demo, Gamble also notes that users will be able to play around with the Forge. This lets users tailor their Javelin suits, which many fans who tried the live demo before are really fond of.

How Can I Get Access to the Anthem Demo?

Thankfully, the demos will be available to everyone. BioWare has rescinded their initial “VIP Demo” idea. Which would have limited the demo to only those who pre-order or have Origin Access Premiere subscription.

Although those who pre-order the game have the advantage of getting the preview build early. For these users, they can get the demo as early as January 25th. Everyone else will have to wait until February 1st. The actual full game launch is on February 22nd.