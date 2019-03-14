Anthem Players Call For General Strike Over ‘Epic Loot Drops’

Anthem Players Call For Strike!

Since it’s release last month, Anthem has proven to be a surprisingly big hit. While EA might have been a little in the doldrums, this single release provided a huge boost to the company. A boost that made their share price soar practically overnight.

It was, perhaps, a little surprising. This was, after all, yet another free-to-play battle royale game. You might have thought that the market had enough of them to go around. Seemingly. however, there was indeed room for one more!

In a report via DSOGaming, however, a Reddit post is gaining significant traction calling for players to effective go on strike. Namely to prompt the developers to fix what is perceived to be a major problem.

Down Tools And Boycott Anthem!

The reason for the call to boycott is a little deep. So you’ll have to bear with me here why I try and explain it as suscintly as possible. Not long after the game launched, a bug appeared making rare and epic loot drops a lot more common than usual. While this was promptly fixed, the ‘true nature’ of the drop percentages afterwards has a lot of players angered at the game.

Put simply, they’re annoyed that the chance of actually getting such items is incredibly low! This is, of course, compounded by the fact that with the bug, many got a taste for just how good they could be!

Strike!

The Reddit post has requested that all gamers, in protest, don’t play the game until after March 15th. The hope is that the drop in player numbers will make EA rethink this issue and, hopefully, improve the chances that good items will appear a little more frequently.

Ultimately, however, I doubt it will make much difference. Then again, such action practically killed Ubisoft’s ‘For Honor’ just weeks after it was launched.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!