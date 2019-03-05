Anthem Is Reportedly Causing PS4’s To Shutdown

Anthem Is Causing PS4 Problems

With the release of Anthem, it has proven to be an entirely unexpected shot in the arm for EA. The free-to-play battle-royale style game (which I think looks more than a little similar to Destiny) has proven to be very popular with fans, albeit getting a somewhat more tepid response from the critics.

It seems, however, that over the weekend a number of Reddit users have reported a rather concerning issue. Specifically, for owners of the PS4 version. In posts (which have now become numerous) users have reported that the game is causing unexpected shutdowns of their console.

What Is Causing The Problem?

At the moment, the exact cause is unclear. EA has, however, confirmed that the issue is real. This isn’t just a few disgruntled fans. The issue reportedly seems to cause the PS4 to, basically, just shut down. When you restart the console you are greeted with the ‘you didn’t turn this off properly’ message and risk repeating this if you play the game again.

There Is Some Hyperbole!

There are a few rumours that this issue is causing PS4 consoles to be ‘bricked’. I have not, however, found one single instance that definitely proves this to be the case. In other words, while the hard crash/shutdown is a factor, the game destroying your PS4 is (at the time of writing) not. This seems to be more of a ‘my friends PS4 bricked’ rumour.

It seems that despite confirming the issue exists, EA is pretty baffled as to why. As such, they are advising anyone who has suffered this issue to get in touch with their customer support with as many details as possible.

What do you think? Have you experienced a hard crash while playing Anthem? – Let us know in the comments!