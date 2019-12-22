AOC 27G2U 144Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor Review

Finding a quality gaming monitor can be tricky, as there is certainly a lot to pick from. However, when I reached out to AOC for suggestions on a monitor, they presented me with the AOC 27G2U. I wanted something that would make an ideal last-minute Christmas gift for around £200. I also thought, there’s a lot of people getting gaming PC’s and hardware at Christmas, perhaps they’ll want a new monitor in the new year. Again, the 27G2U springs to mind, as it’s likely to be priced competitively in any upcoming sales. That and many of the monitors I’ve reviewed recently have been far from affordable, it’s time to change gears a little.

AOC 27G2U

While it may only have a 1920 x 1080p panel, that’s more than enough for most gamers. However, while it lacks 1440p or above, it makes up for it in other ways. You’ll find it comes with a stunning IPS panel, a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync technology, and a stunning 144 Hz refresh rate that’s going to be amazing for gaming. It’s certainly ticking all the right boxes then and given you can get it for a little under £200, I suspect some of you are already looking at your wallet and the buy it now buttons.

More Reviews!

Check out our reviews of even more AOC monitors below!

Features

Whatever your setup, achieve the highest framerate and smoothest display possible via AMD FreeSync Technology. Whether you’re dashing through explosions or screeching around rain slicked bends, wave goodbye to screen tearing and lag – and leave your opponents in your smoothly rendered dust.

Technology. Whether you’re dashing through explosions or screeching around rain slicked bends, wave goodbye to screen tearing and lag – and leave your opponents in your smoothly rendered dust. Expand your view with multiple monitor set-up. The narrow border and frameless design offer the minimal bezel distraction for the ultimate battle station.

distraction for the ultimate battle station. Equip yourself with twice the frame rate of other monitors and say goodbye to image stuttering and blurry motion. With a 144Hz refresh rate, every frame is rendered sharply and in smooth succession, so you can line up your shots accurately and appreciate high-speed races in all their glory.

A pixel response time of 1ms means speed without the smear for an enhanced experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly without the effects of ghosting.

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official AOC 27G2U product page here.

What AOC Had to Say