AOC AG353UCG 35” Curved Ultrawide 200Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Review
Peter Donnell / 12 seconds ago
AOC is one of the leading brands when it comes to virtually any kind of display, but in recent years, they’ve proven to be one of the hottest gaming brands around. Their AGON series always leave us impressed and with their latest flagship display, they’ve set phasers to stun. This monitor has everything, and then it has even more. However, that does come for a premium price too, and you likely won’t see much change from £2000. That’s obviously putting this into the realm of the enthusiast. However, if you’re looking to give the latest and greatest CPUs and GPUs something worthy of their power, running a massive display is a good start.
AGON AG353UCG
The AOC AGON AG353UCG is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with an ultrawide design. That means it’s pretty freaking big, so best check you have the desktop space to accommodate it before you order one. The ultrawide design gives it a tasty resolution of 3440 x 1440. What’s more impressive is that the VA panel delivers HDR1000 for incredible 100% DCI-PE colour and 50m:1 contrast. All this while also being able to deliver a 2ms response time and all at up to 200 Hz. That comes with NVIDIA G-Sync HDR technology too.
Features
- Display Resolution – 3440×1440
- Display Size – 35″
- Refresh Rate – 200Hz
- 1000 Nits HDR
- G-Sync
- Response Time – 2ms
- Contrast Ratio – 50M:1
- Panel Type – VA
- Curved
- Built-in Speakers
What AOC Had to Say
“Experience gameplay like never before on this curved 35” ultra-wide gaming monitor with WQHD resolution (3440×1440) and lightning-fast refresh rate (200 Hz). Immerse yourself into your favourite games and enjoy tear-free and colour rich visuals thanks to its NVIDIA G-Sync HDR and VESA DisplayHDR HDR technologies. Additionally, the 100% DCI-P3 colour space and 1000 nits peak brightness, will move the colour spectrums and illumination levels of virtual worlds closer, to a strikingly realistic level.” – AOC