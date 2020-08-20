AOC AG353UCG 35” Curved Ultrawide 200Hz G-Sync Gaming Monitor Review

AOC is one of the leading brands when it comes to virtually any kind of display, but in recent years, they’ve proven to be one of the hottest gaming brands around. Their AGON series always leave us impressed and with their latest flagship display, they’ve set phasers to stun. This monitor has everything, and then it has even more. However, that does come for a premium price too, and you likely won’t see much change from £2000. That’s obviously putting this into the realm of the enthusiast. However, if you’re looking to give the latest and greatest CPUs and GPUs something worthy of their power, running a massive display is a good start.

AGON AG353UCG

The AOC AGON AG353UCG is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with an ultrawide design. That means it’s pretty freaking big, so best check you have the desktop space to accommodate it before you order one. The ultrawide design gives it a tasty resolution of 3440 x 1440. What’s more impressive is that the VA panel delivers HDR1000 for incredible 100% DCI-PE colour and 50m:1 contrast. All this while also being able to deliver a 2ms response time and all at up to 200 Hz. That comes with NVIDIA G-Sync HDR technology too.

Features

Display Resolution – 3440×1440

Display Size – 35″

Refresh Rate – 200Hz

1000 Nits HDR

G-Sync

Response Time – 2ms

Contrast Ratio – 50M:1

Panel Type – VA

Curved

Built-in Speakers

What AOC Had to Say